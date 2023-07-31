Madhya Pradesh: Minor, Including Six Held On Theft Charge In Ratlam

Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam police caught six accused, including a minor, in connection with a theft incident at Dindayal Nagar government school. The police recovered 10 computer systems, one inverter, one printer, and four UPS batteries that were stolen from the school. The total value of stolen goods stands at around Rs 5.07 lakh.

Those who were arrested include, Himesh alias Chhotu Kharadi (18) and Pawan Pargi (22), both residents of Bidpara Palsodi village, Deepak Dodiar (18, a resident of Electiondali Palsodi, Rohit Ninama (19), a resident of Arjun Nagar, Ratlam, Jitendra Bhabhar (18), a resident of Tikhirundi Rampuria and one minor.

On the night of July 24, the accused barged into the school and took away computer systems and other goods. After the incident, Dindayal Nagar Police registered a case against unidentified thieves under Section 457 (trespass), and 380 (theft) of the IPC.

During the course of investigation, the police team got a tip-off about some unidentified persons searching for a buyer to sell computers and other accessories. The police team immediately detained the person and during police interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in the theft incident at the government school. Based on the information provided by him, the police nabbed the other five accused involved in the crime.