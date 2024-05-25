Madhya Pradesh: Rapid Surge In Railway’s UTS Mobile Ticketing | Unsplash (Representative Image)

Ratlam (Madhya Pardesh): Passengers' preference for the Railways' Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile application for ticket booking has surged drastically, marking a significant shift in travel habits. In the Ratlam Railway Division alone, the utilisation of the UTS mobile app saw a remarkable rise during the 2023-24 period, with approximately 2.50 lakh tickets booked and 10.50 lakh passengers served, indicating a growing trend towards mobile ticketing.

(With inputs from Dilip Patni)

Notably, UTS app bookings accounted for 1.41 per cent of total ticket sales and approximately 3.56 per cent of passengers travelling via unreserved tickets during this period. April 2024 witnesses record surge April 2024 showcased a substantial upsurge in UTS mobile app usage, with ticket bookings and passenger numbers soaring.

Compared to April 2023, the figures almost doubled, with ticket bookings escalating from 13,680 to 29,510 and passenger count from 61,590 to 1.19 lakh, underscoring the app's growing popularity and efficiency. Flexible booking anywhere, anytime In a bid to enhance passenger convenience, restrictions on booking distances via the UTS mobile app were eliminated, allowing travellers to procure tickets from any location, further promoting the app's utility and time-saving benefits.

The UTS mobile app not only facilitates general ticket bookings but also streamlines platform ticket purchases. Continued growth in 2024-25 The momentum in UTS mobile ticketing continued into the 2024-25 period, with April 2024 witnessing a significant spike in both ticket bookings and passenger numbers.

Once again, the figures nearly doubled compared to the previous year, affirming the sustained growth trajectory of the UTS mobile app. The removal of booking distance constraints has emerged as a key facilitator, empowering passengers to conveniently access ticketing services on the go, ultimately reshaping the landscape of unreserved ticketing with efficiency and ease.