Madhya Pradesh: Rape accused sentenced to 10 years jail

Khategaon (Madhya Pradesh): A court of special judge Sarita Vadhwani sentenced Ganesh Das Dawthe, accused of raping a minor to 10 yearsí imprisonment on Wednesday. A fine of Rs 6,000 has also been imposed on him.

AGP Rajkumar Yadav said the victim had lodged a complaint against Das for sexually assaulting her on March 20, 2017. She informed the police that Das, brother-in-law of her neighbor, Gayatri, raped her on the pretext of helping her to meet a friend, Sunil, a resident of Khalwa.

Both of them left their village around 6.00 pm on his motorbike on March 18. After roaming around with her all night, Das took her to a forest near Rajor village and forced her to sleep with him. When she protested, Das assaulted her and later raped her. The argument heated up when she refused to take pills offered by Das.

A passerby noticed the quarrel and informed the police, who rushed to the spot and arrested the accused. A case was registered against him under sections 294, 363, 366, 376, 294 and 323 of the IPC and Section 3/4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences†Act, 2012, and his motorbike was also seized.

Ashok Yadav presented the arguments on behalf of the prosecution.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 10:52 AM IST