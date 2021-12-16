Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to state Niti Aayog to prepare short-term plans, ensure their effective implementation

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that with the aim of bringing positive change in the lives of the people of the state, the State Niti Aayog should prepare short-term plans, set policies, ensure their effective implementation and bring out the results at the earliest.

CM further said, 'For this purpose, some programs and schemes of top priority should be fixed and their goals should be set. The impact of the works should be reflected in the next two years - I want results.'

CM was presiding over the third meeting of the Madhya Pradesh State Policy and Planning Commission held at Mantralaya. CM said that the action plan, strategy and time-frame of the departments should be clearly presented for achieving the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG).

With the implementation of effective programs in the direction of IMR, MMR, material nutrition, stunting with co-operative movement, water management, crop diversification, women policy, sustainable tourism and fish export, positive results can be seen in the socio-economic condition of the people.

Therefore, special attention should be given to them. Responsibility and time-limit should be fixed for implementation of activities from state level to public representatives, Deendayal Antyodaya Samiti, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and review them on monthly basis.

CM said that the responsibility of each aspirational development block of the state should be entrusted to one officer. This will help in achieving the target within the time limit. Discussion is also necessary regarding third party evaluation of activities related to welfare schemes and infrastructure development in the state.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 11:47 PM IST