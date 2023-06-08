 Madhya Pradesh: Ranka Is Jain Group’s State V-P In Jaora
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Ranka Is Jain Group’s State V-P In Jaora

Madhya Pradesh: Ranka Is Jain Group’s State V-P In Jaora

Senior member of the club and MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey and second district governor Anil Khandelwal were present in the programme.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 10:37 PM IST
article-image

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Social activist Sandeep Ranka was elected as state vice-president of Jain Social Groups International Federation. A ceremony was organised by Jaora Lions Club to felicitate him.

Senior member of the club and MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey and second district governor Anil Khandelwal were present in the programme. Ranka is continuously working with other people to bring a change in the society.

Club president Anil Kala, former district governor Rajendra Garg, secretary Sharad Dugarwal, treasurer Manish Kochhar, district chairman Anil Dhariwal, Hamir Singh Rathore, new president Ajay Saklecha, new secretary Rajat Soni, Harinarayan Arora, Vijay Pamecha, Arun Sanghvi, Pankaj Kathed, Shekhar Nahar, Jaora Eye Hospital chairman Dr Suresh Mehta, Ashok Chopra, Vimal Sisodia and others were also present.

Read Also
Indore: I was surprised when Scindia too got ‘sold’ for a mere post in BJP: Diggy
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Women Stage Sit-in At Krishi Mandi For Wage Hike In Mandsaur

Madhya Pradesh: Women Stage Sit-in At Krishi Mandi For Wage Hike In Mandsaur

Madhya Pradesh: Ladli Behna Approval Letters Distributed Among Beneficiaries In Pipalrawan

Madhya Pradesh: Ladli Behna Approval Letters Distributed Among Beneficiaries In Pipalrawan

Madhya Pradesh: Ladli Behna Approval Certificates Distributed In Guna

Madhya Pradesh: Ladli Behna Approval Certificates Distributed In Guna

Madhya Pradesh: Congress Committee Holds Press Conference In Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Congress Committee Holds Press Conference In Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Ranka Is Jain Group’s State V-P In Jaora

Madhya Pradesh: Ranka Is Jain Group’s State V-P In Jaora