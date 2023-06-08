Madhya Pradesh: Ranka Is Jain Group’s State V-P In Jaora

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Social activist Sandeep Ranka was elected as state vice-president of Jain Social Groups International Federation. A ceremony was organised by Jaora Lions Club to felicitate him.

Senior member of the club and MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey and second district governor Anil Khandelwal were present in the programme. Ranka is continuously working with other people to bring a change in the society.

Club president Anil Kala, former district governor Rajendra Garg, secretary Sharad Dugarwal, treasurer Manish Kochhar, district chairman Anil Dhariwal, Hamir Singh Rathore, new president Ajay Saklecha, new secretary Rajat Soni, Harinarayan Arora, Vijay Pamecha, Arun Sanghvi, Pankaj Kathed, Shekhar Nahar, Jaora Eye Hospital chairman Dr Suresh Mehta, Ashok Chopra, Vimal Sisodia and others were also present.