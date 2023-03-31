Madhya Pradesh: Ram Navmi celebrated with gusto in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Situation in Sendhwa town of Barwani district remained calm throughout the day as Ram Navmi was celebrated with gusto on Thursday. Sendhwa town stormed into the news in April 2022 after some anti-social elements pelted stones on the procession resulting in a tense situation in the town.

Meanwhile, tight security arrangements and support from the locals helped them to celebrate the festival. DJs and a tableau of Lord Ram participated in the procession. Hundreds of locals joined the celebration which began from Laxmi Temple on AB Road and culminated at Ram Bazaar with maha-aarti.

Social harmony prevails

Local administration and police left no stone unturned to prevent any untoward incident keeping in view of what happened last year. The administration held extensive meetings with peace committees and involved social organisations and dignitaries and they got rich dividend.

Not only Hindus, many Muslims also welcomed the procession and showered flowers on the same Jogwara Road which witnessed arson and riots last year. The initiative taken by the Muslims was praised everywhere.