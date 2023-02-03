e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Krishi Vishwavidyalaya's vice chancellor visits Krishi Vigyan Kendra

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 03, 2023, 08:52 PM IST
Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): The vice chancellor of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (RVSKVV), Gwalior professor Arvind Kumar Shukla visited Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Manawar on Friday.

Indore Agriculture College dean Dr SK Chaudhary and Alirajpur Krishi Vigyan Kendra head Dr RK Yadav also accompanied him. During this, VC Shukla was given an overview of the various activities of the Manawar Krishi Vigyan Kendra by Dr Dharvendra Singh. He also observed the centre's breeder seed production programme and crop museum.

Shukla also had a word with the progressive farmers from different villages and discussed their problems. He also suggested better options to solve the problems, in which more profit can be obtained by reducing the risk by doing integrated farming. Lastly, the VC also observed the cultivation of watermelon, papaya and banana crops by drip irrigation method on the farm of Suresh Bhai Patidar.

With the objective of promoting natural farming, he also went through Jeevamrit, Bijamrit, Neemastra, Agnistra and Vermicompost units. He advised the centre to set up demonstration units with cooperation from the local administration.

