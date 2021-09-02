Madhya Pradesh: Rajgarh murder case, 10 booked

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Nagda Mandi police have booked 10 people in connection with a murder case in a nearby Rajgarh village.

According to the information from Mandi police, Inder Singh, 45, a resident of Rajgarh and three more complainants were gravely injured after the accused attacked him. Later, Inder Singh died at the hospital while undergoing treatment there.

Bachchan Singh, son of Bhairu Singh, Shankarlal, son of Kanhaji, Devi Singh, son of Madanlal, all residents of Rajgarh were injured.

Ten people have been booked under sections 302 (murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene act), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 147 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code.

Bachchan alleged that he and deceased Inder had gone to Mandaval by motorcycle on Monday.

They started for their native place at 8 pm but at around 9.30 pm, Devisingh Gurjar, Suresh, Naharsingh, Udai Singh, Dharasingh, Babu, Ramsingh, Nirbhay Singh, Amar Singh, all residents of Rajgarh and Babu Bhanej and ManguGurjar from Bhupkakhedi village,Ratlam district and Amarsingh Chaudhary and other people of Gwalkhediunder Jaora police station limit attacked them with a sword, dagger, knife, and other weapons.

Bachchan alleged that as soon as their family members got the information of the incident, they rushed to the spot and took the injured to the government hospital for treatment.

Doctors in their report said that Inder Singh’s cause of death is due to head injuries.

Devisingh, Suresh, Uday Singh, Dharasingh, Babu, Ram Singh, Amar Singh, Babu Bhanej, ManguGurjar,Amarsingh were booked.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 01:46 AM IST