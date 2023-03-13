Madhya Pradesh: Rajendra Jain represents state at National Workshop of NCERT

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), GoI, organised a three-day National Workshop on 'radical change in the methods of assessment at the secondary level' (under NEP) at Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Ajmer, Rajasthan.

Around 61 state representatives of the examination board (Goa, Gujarat, Maharasthra, J&K among others) also participated in the workshop and contemplated over the examination system and preparation of question papers. Rajendra Kumar Jain, master trainer, Government High School Baswa, also represented the state as social science expert. Dr Sukhwinder, national co-ordinator, NCERT, New Delhi, SV Sharma principal of RIE, Ajmer, Dr Arvind Agarwal, principal of RIE Bhubaneswar felicitated Jain with certificates. Ashish Arya from Ashok Nagar (Science), Prabhakar Dwivedi from Rewa, Garima Batra from Chhindhwara also participated.

Upon returning, Jain described the workshop as very beneficial and productive, where emphasis on various learning modes other than textbooks as per National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) was given and improving students’ learning outcomes through technology and data was discussed. NEP emphasised on the importance of critical thinking, creativity and encouraged the overall development of the child.