 Madhya Pradesh: Rajasthan's Basor Community Protests Against Dhirendra Shastri For Casteist Slurs
He was accused of caste-based words against the Basor community.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 01:06 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The members of Basor community staged a protest against Bagheshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri, citing alleged hurtful and casteist slurs by him, in Rajasthan’s Sikar on Wednesday. They demanded Shastri's to appologise for his remarks.

Demonstrators rallied from Malviya Chowk to the Clock Tower, making their displeasure evident.

Prominent religious figure Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has drawn the ire of the Basor community in Rajasthan's Sikar. Pandit Shastri had previously made controversial remarks about the community, sparking outrage and demonstrations.

Pandit Shastri is yet to issue an apology for his comments.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as tensions escalate, and efforts are underway to find a resolution to the ongoing dispute.

