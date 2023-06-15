Madhya Pradesh: Raj Police SI Injured As Arrested Accused Attack Team, Escape In Neemuch

Representative image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A sub-inspector of Rajasthan police was injured after three accused opened fire on a police team, said ASP Sunder Singh Kanesh of Neemuch police.

The injured, identified as Nanuram Gehlot, was referred to Udaipur for treatment.

The incident was reported at Jetpura Fanta. A Rajasthan police team from Sadar police station of Nimbahera town in Rajasthan reached Jetpura Fanta and arrested three persons wanted in connection with cases registered in their state.

Kanesh said that Rajasthan police apprehended Lakhan Bavri, Narendra Bavri and Dipak Bavri from Pipliyamandi village of Mandsaur district.

In the application submitted to Neemuch police, Nimbahera police team claimed that as their vehicle was passing through area under the jurisdiction of Neemuch City police station, the accused trio over-powered Gehlot. They snatched his service revolver and fired at him. The bullet hit his thigh. The trio later escaped under the cover of darkness.

Ratlam range DIG Manoj Kumar Singh along with other senior police officials rushed to the spot immediately after the incident. Singh said that while Rajasthan police team had arrested three persons, including two involved in rape and loot. However, the accused attacked cops in the van and snatched revolver and 12 bore gun. In the scuffle, the accused fired at SI Gehlot, who suffered a bullet wound and was referred to Udaipur.

Denying involvement of outsiders in the crime, DIG Singh said that a probe was underway to ascertain to whether the accused got assistance from the outside or not.

DIG Singh added that Ujjain IG announced rewards of Rs 30,000 on the accused. Besides, 15 teams of Neemuch and Pratapgarh police were combing the area to arrest the trio.

“Since it’s a border area, we are mulling to take concrete steps to ensure no repetition of such incidents in the future,” DIG Singh said.