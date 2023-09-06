Madhya Pradesh: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav Greets Jaggannath Puri Pilgrims In Ratlam

FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Union Cabinet Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnav was present at the Ratlam railway station on Tuesday morning when special train of pilgrims under Mukhyamantri Tirthdarshan Yojna departed for Jagganath Puri.

He wished the 220 pilgrims who boarded in the train under the Mukhyamantri Tirthdarshan Yojna. Vaishnav reached here Monday night from Neemuch and had overnight stay.

Speaking to the pilgrims, the union minister said that going for the pilgrimage of Jagannath Puri is great fortune. He gave well wishes to all the pilgrims on their visit of Jaggannath Puri. On this occasion Chetanya Kashyap, Dilip Makwana (both MLAs), Mayor Prahalad Patel, district BJP president Rajendrasingh Lunera and BJP leaders were present. MLA Makwana and BJP district president Lunera flagged off the train.

All the pilgrims were jubilant on getting the opportunity of going to Jagganath Puri. A 70-year-old resident of village Shivgarh Rakam Singh said that he was not in position to go on pilgrimage of Jagannath Puri of his own due to not having sufficient money but now he has got opportunity under the Muthyamantri Tirthdarshan Yojna to fulfill his dream.

Vaishnav undertakes window trailing inspection

Railway Minister Vaishnav undertook window trailing inspection of Neemuch-Ratlam-Nagda section during his visit to Ratlam rail division. General Manager Western Railway Ashok Kumar Mishra accompanied him.

As per railway information, Vaishnaw also inspected passengers’ facilities at Neemuch railway station. He visited one station one product stall at railway station.

Union minister inspected ROB (road over bridge) work in progress on Neemuch-Ratlam railway section near Piplia yard No 141. He reviewed various projects in progress in Western Railway with GM WR and other senior WR officials.

Railway minister also talked to the young officers of the Ratlam rail division and said that they have to undertake big role in the development of Railways.

He said that India is to become developed nation by 2047 and role of Railways is very important. Senior railway officials of the WR, divisional rail manager Rajneesh Kumar and senior officials of the Ratlam rail division were also present.