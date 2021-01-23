Madhya Pradesh: Railway Goods shed of Ratlam railway station to be shifted at Dhoswas with advanced facilities

Ratlam: Railway Goods shed of Ratlam railway station will soon be shifted to newly constructed Goods shed at Dhoswas about 6 kilometre from Ratlam and will be started shortly for goods loading and unloading.

Railway information said that new goods shed at Dhoswas has been constructed with the future needs of freight customers and traders with many more facilities

When contacted Divisional Rail Manager Vineet Gupta, he said that most probably in the mid of February working at the new goods shed at Dhoswas will commence and by then part of the Dhoswas goods shed will also get covered for which work has started . He said that it is first of its type of goods shed on Indian Railways which will have facility of CCTV cameras and RPF posting from security point of view, he added.

According to railway information, new goods shed’s area at Dhoswas is more than 145 per cent and height is 15 per cent more than present goods shed of Ratlam railway station, which will facilitate direct loading and unloading by truck.

The area of new goods shed at Dhoswas is 10129 square meter which is 383 per cent more than Ratlam railway station situated present goods shed. In the new goods shed at Dhoswas, there will be four approach roads and three service roads.

At the new goods shed of Dhoswas, waiting area, parking area, labour rest room, traders room, two safety gate, CCTV cameras, fencing have been provided. The work for covered shed was taking place very speedily and by April 2021 the work will be completed fully, said railway information.