Madhya Pradesh: Railway exhibition organised on the theme of Vocal for Local and Make in India to promote local vendors in Ratlam

RATLAM: A railway exhibition on the theme of Vocal for Local and Make in India commenced here with the objectives of involving local entrepreneurs for the manufacture of equipment needed for Railways. The exhibition was inaugurated by divisional rail manager Vineet Gupta which will remain open till January 21.
A railway press release said that exhibition has been organised so as to increase the number of equipment manufacturing vendors and to attract local vendors. At present the number of vendors approved by RDSO and CLW is much less and a special drive has commenced for increasing the vendors at the local level under the theme Make in India and Vocal for Local.
As per the information, various equipment which was being used for loco, coach, wagon, signaling, and number of other purposes of Railways can be manufactured at the local level. Through the exhibition, Ratlam rail division administration will inform about the needs of Railways.
On the day of the inauguration, entrepreneurs from Ratlam, Pithampur, Dewas, and Indore reached to view the exhibition and to get acquainted with the railway equipment needs and registration process. The exhibition has been organised at the railway Officers Club premises. At the time of inauguration, senior railway officials of various departments of Ratlam rail division were also present.
