Madhya Pradesh: Rail Connectivity Eludes Barwani, Khargone

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): With the Lok Sabha elections nearing, the issue of the rail connectivity of Barwani and Khargone has again garnered the spotlight. The issue of the absence of railway lines in both districts has always been a hot issue among political parties.

The public too is eagerly waiting to avail the rail facilities and not depend on buses as the only means of transportation. The public representatives including MPs have raised the long-standing demand of the public as the general elections are scheduled to take place in 2024.

Regarding the survey of Khandwa, Dhar via Khargone and Barwani railway lines, BJP MP Gajendra Patel said that a delegation has met the Railway Minister regarding the railway line in Nimar region and instructions have also been issued for a railway line survey from Alirajpur, Khandwa, Dhar, Via Khargone and Barwani.

Earlier, there were talks of connecting Barwani to Indore and Manmad railway line. MP Patel has claimed that both districts will soon get rail connectivity. He said that Railway surveys had been conducted several times before but the results remained limited to files only but soon both districts would be connected by railway line.

Patel also said that a survey was conducted in 2010 but it was cancelled because of Congress leaders and because of the wrong policies of Congress, both districts still do not have railway connectivity. He further added that, under the Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojana, railway lines will be laid in every district and soon the dream of the people of Khargone and Barwani will come true.