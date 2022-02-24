Madhya Pradesh: Quick Heal Foundation dedicates ambulance to people of Bagli

Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): Quick Heal Foundation dedicated an ambulance for providing public service in this tribal-dominated area in a programme organised at Gandhi Chowk.

Foundation programme manager Ajay Shirke said that the foundation has been actively engaged in providing basic health and education facilities in villages.

Foundation president Anupama Katkar said that the organisation is active in eight states and more than two lakh people have received benefits under the foundation programme.

On this occasion, SDM Shobharam Solanki praised Bhaiya Ji Dani Seva Nyas and Seva Bharti sub committee's Jatashankar and Quick Hill Foundation for providing the ambulance service. adding that the work of an organisation is evaluated on the basis of how many people are happy because of it, how many faces have smiles because of your actions.

Thereafter, a group of students performed Bhagoria dance at the end. Senior teacher Rakesh Nagori conducted the programme. Seva Bharati members and people in large numbers were present.

