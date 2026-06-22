Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission Selects 109 Food Safety Officers, 12 On Waitlist | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced the final selection result for the Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2025, selecting 109 candidates for appointment while withholding the result for the remaining 13% provisional vacancies due to the ongoing legal dispute over Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation. Twelve candidates have been placed on the waiting list.

According to MPPSC officials, the list of selected candidates has been forwarded to the Department of Public Health and Medical Education, which is expected to initiate the appointment process shortly.

The commission had issued the recruitment notification in April 2025 for 123 Food Safety Officer posts, including 30 General, 38 OBC, 28 Scheduled Tribe (ST), 17 Scheduled Caste (SC) and 10 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) vacancies. Reservation was also provided for women, ex-servicemen and persons with disabilities.

The written examination was conducted on December 14, 2025, with more than 30,000 candidates appearing. The result was declared within a month, and on January 21, MPPSC announced that 480 candidates had qualified for the interview stage. Of these, 382 were placed in the main list and 98 in the provisional list.

Interviews were held between April 15 and April 24, following which the final merit list was prepared based on combined scores of the written examination and interview.

MPPSC has now released the selection result for 87% of the vacancies.

The commission clarified that the result for the remaining 13% provisional posts will be declared only after the final judicial verdict on the OBC reservation matter.