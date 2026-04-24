Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission Prelims 2026 On April 26 Across 365 Centres In 54 Districts

MPPSC Exam To Be Held On April 26 |

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) State Service and State Forest Service Preliminary Examination-2026 will be conducted on April 26 across 365 centres in 54 districts of the state.

In Aalirajpur district, four examination centres have been established for the smooth conduct of the examination. The District Public Relations department confirmed the arrangements on Friday at 3 pm.

The examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift will run from 10 am to 12 pm, while the second shift is scheduled from 2:15 pm to 4:15 pm.

This year, the Commission has introduced a three-tier security and screening system to ensure fair conduct. Candidates will undergo biometric verification, admit card scanning and physical checks using hand-held metal detectors before entering the examination hall.

Candidates have been instructed to reach their centres at least 90 minutes before the exam. Only essential items such as a ballpoint pen, e-admit card, valid identity proof and a transparent water bottle will be allowed. Entry will be restricted to candidates wearing slippers or sandals only.