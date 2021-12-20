Madhya Pradesh: PSC-2021 to fill over 300 posts

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission is going to fill more than 300 posts through the State Service Examination-2021, the advertisement for which has not been issued as yet even as the year is coming to an end.

“We’ve received letters from different departments for filling their vacancies. So far, we’ve received demands for filling over 300 posts,” said Dr Ravindra Panchbhai, OSD, MPPSC.

Sources said that the state government had asked all departments to give information of the vacancies with them to the MPPSC by December 25 anyhow. MPPSC is expected to release notification for the State Service Exam-2021 between December 26 and December 31.

Meanwhile, the wait of the candidates who took the State Service Main Examination, 2019, and State Service Preliminary Examination, 2020, for the results continues. More than 10,000 candidates who took the Main Examination, 2019, and 3.4 lakh candidates who appeared in the Preliminary Examination, 2020, have been waiting for their results for the past many months. The MPPSC could not declare the results due to a legal tangle over the OBC quota issue.

The government had increased the OBC reservation from 14 per cent to 27 per cent. Petitions are pending in the high court over this increase in the OBC quota. The court had stayed the order pertaining to a hike in the OBC quota. However, it had clarified that the government could continue with 14 per cent reservation for OBCs until the final verdict on the matter.

Following the court order, candidates had demanded the release of results and completion of the selection process under the old rule of 14 per cent reservation for OBCs, but to no avail.

The advertisement for the State Service Examination, 2021, has also not been released so far due to uncertainty over the OBC quota until the final verdict of the court in the matter. Now, just 11 days are left for the year to close. If the advertisement is not released before year-end, year 2021 will become a zero year for the State Service Examination, 2021.

In such a situation, many candidates who have the last chance to take PSC examination because of age restrictions will become ineligible. The MPPSC is not going to let that happen. So, the advertisement can be expected in the last week of December.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 11:06 AM IST