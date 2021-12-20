Madhya Pradesh: Cold wave hits district, MLA demands survey of crop damage due to frost

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Cold-wave swept across Mandsaur district and other of state on Sunday due to sudden change in weather conditions. It will continue to prevail for the next couple of days.

Day as well as night temperatures recorded sharpest dips. With the bone chilling winds sweeping in the regions, the minimum temperature was recorded at 11 degrees while maximum at 23 degrees on December 17, minimum temperature decreased to around 6 degrees on December 18.

The regions also witnessed ground frost. Several farms turned white due to frost cover on Sunday morning. Local MLA Sisodia has requested Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for a survey order for survey of damaged crops due to frost.

As per farmers, the worst affected villages were among Daloda, Nagari, Dhamnar, Sanjeet, Nahargarh, Bishnia, Basai, Kuravan due to severe cold and chilling waves. Agriculture department has asked farmers to irrigate their crops to minimise losses. The spine chilling cold is set to continue for the next few days.

There is warning of cold wave, cold day and ground frost issued for several places. Met officials said that the dip in the temperature is caused due to cold northly winds and impact of western disturbances and also issued advisory for protection from cold-wave especially for pregnant women, children, elderly people and those who are suffering other chronic diseases.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 12:20 AM IST