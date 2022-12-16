Madhya Pradesh: PSC-2019 Main exam application form process suspended

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Citing unforeseen reasons, the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has suspended the process for online application form submission of state service main exam-2019 after the Jabalpur Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered the commission to hold a special main exam for 2,721 reserved category candidates, who had cleared prelims-2019 in the revised results.

In a public notice, the MPPSC stated that a notice for starting an online link for accepting online application form for PSC mains-2019 from December 14 was released on December 5.

“However, the process stands suspended due to some unforeseen reasons,” the public notice reads. Though the MPPSC did not cite the court’s order for suspension of the process, the fact remains that it had no choice but to suspend the process following the court’s order of conducting the main exam for 2,721 candidates.

The problem had arisen when the results of preliminary examination in regard to the reserved category candidates was declared on the basis of Amended Rules of 2020. Based on the prelims results, MPPSC had also conducted the main exam and declared its results. A total of 1,918 candidates of unreserved categories had also passed the main examination held in March, 2021 as per the 2015 Rules and have provisionally qualified for interview.

The court had rejected the amendment in rules and directed MPPSC to declare prelims results afresh. Following the development, the MPPSC had cancelled the main exam and declared prelim results again in which 2,721 more candidates of reserved category had qualified for the main exam.

The MPPSC had planned exams in the second week of January, 2023. But the candidates who had cracked the main exam held in March 2021 had moved court. After listening to all parties, the court had directed to conduct a special main exam to only 2,721 candidates of the reserved category which qualified for Mains following revised results of Prelims.

This order, however, dashed the hopes of around 8,800 candidates which had failed in the main exam conducted in March 2021 who were thinking that they will again get chance to take Mains in January 2023.

