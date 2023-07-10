Madhya Pradesh: Protests Against Cops For Thrashing Woman Under Custody

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Sarv Brahmin Samaj on Saturday held a protest against cops for thrashing a Dhar-based woman under police custody in Indore. They also handed over a memorandum to superintendent of police (SP) Devendra Dhurve with an address to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while protesting against beating up the woman named Rachna Sharma inside Tilak Nagar police station. They also demanded action against other policemen and cops present while she was being thrashed and not shielding her from police atrocities.

Following the complaint, the police brought the woman to the city and she was being questioned in connection with the case and thrashed brutally. The woman alleged that she received a fracture near her shoulder and sustained injuries in legs. She was even unable to walk after the incident and is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Members of Sarv Brahmin Samaj gheraoed Naugaon police station and senior police officials assured them of appropriate action against errant officials. Working president Dharmendra Joshi, approached Indore commissioner's office and threw light on the outline of the protest. The memorandum was read by Brahmin Samaj secretary Pt Praveen Sharma. Spokesperson Praveen Ujjainkar informed about the protest.

Dr Ashok Shastri, GyanendraTripathi, Golu Shukla, Mamta Joshi, Vijeta Trivedi, Vinita Joshi, Pratibha Sharma and other members were also present at the site.