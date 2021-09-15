Madhya Pradesh: ‘Protest Week’ started by Western railway men's union

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Western Railway Majdoor Sangh (WRMS) has started a ‘Protest Week’ in Ratlam rail division in support of their demands.

The agitation will continue till September 19 during which the WRMS will raise the issue of their pending demands and will protest against privatisation in the Railways and selling of railway assets.

Giving this information, WRMS media-in-charge Gaurav Dubey said that a demonstration was held at the railway diesel shed here in which the office-bearers and members of the WRMS took part. It was addressed by the WRMS divisional secretary, BK Garg.

Garg alleged that there was a strong resentment among railway employees against the government’s move to sell railway stations and colonies and privatisation of the Railways. He said that, during Covid-19 the railway employees had fully shouldered the responsibilities of running trains efficiently.

Garg raised other demands, which included declaration of bonus for railway employees for 2020-’21, scrapping of new pension scheme, filling of vacant posts, payment of the dearness allowance arrears, and so forth.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 01:45 AM IST