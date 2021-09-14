Madhya Pradesh: Students worry as ITI annual examination cancelled in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The annual examination of the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Jabalpur which was scheduled from September 14 got cancelled. Students who reached the examination center faced trouble.

The students from nearby districts including Jabalpur had reached the center on time but just an hour before the scheduled time, the students were told that their examinations had been cancelled.

About 50 students among the examinees are visually handicapped who had come here from other districts and stayed in hotels at their own expense.

A student from Sagar, Sonu Ahirwar, said that earlier, on April 17, the examination was cancelled because of a corona pandemic. And again, this time the examination has been cancelled. "We have been informed after reaching the examination center because of which both our time and our money has been wasted,'' Ahirwar said.

Many students are preparing for the competitive examinations, in such a situation their studies are also suffering.

Meanwhile, the principal of ITI, T K Nandanwar, said that these examinations are conducted from Delhi through computers under the online system. The examinations have been cancelled from Delhi itself. He further said that he understands the problems of the students, so he would get the applications from the students and send them to the Joint Director. He also ensured that the students would not face such problems in future.

