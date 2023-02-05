e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Programme organised on Ravidas Maharaj Jayanti in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Programme organised on Ravidas Maharaj Jayanti in Dhar

According to BJP leader Kanhaiyalal Yadav, Saint Ravidas worked against societal problems such as separation and connected people with unity and religion.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 05, 2023, 11:21 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo |
Follow us on

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): On the auspicious occasion of Saint Shri Ravidas Maharaj Jayanti, a programme was organised in the presence of BJP senior leader Dr Sharad Vijayvargiya, Kanhaiyalal Yadav, BJP mandal president Vipin Rathore, BJP district media in-charge Sanjay Sharma and Morcha district president Poonamchand Fakira. Aarti was performed in the presence of BJP officials. Rajesh Dabi, general secretary of the BJP mandal, coordinated the event. According to BJP leader Kanhaiyalal Yadav, Saint Ravidas worked against societal problems such as separation and connected people with unity and religion.

Saint Ravidas Maharaj learned a great deal as a child in the company of sages and saints. Dr Sharad Vijayvargiya said that people who came in contact with Saint Ravidas were very pleased with him because of his punctuality and sweet behaviour. From the very beginning Saint Ravidas Maharaj was very charitable and kind and it had become his nature to help others. He used to get special pleasure in helping the sages. BJP senior leader Kanhaiyalal Yadav and others also addressed the occasion.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: DEC’s dictatorial order haunting thousands of teachers in Dhar
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Programme organised on Ravidas Maharaj Jayanti in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Programme organised on Ravidas Maharaj Jayanti in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Youth dies in mysterious circumstances in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Youth dies in mysterious circumstances in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Pedestrian assailants loot Rs 60,00 from grocery trader in Gandhwani

Madhya Pradesh: Pedestrian assailants loot Rs 60,00 from grocery trader in Gandhwani

Madhya Pradesh: Husband kills wife with sickle after argument, tries to end own life in Agar

Madhya Pradesh: Husband kills wife with sickle after argument, tries to end own life in Agar

Madhya Pradesh: Following the death of the young man, wife went to the police station in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Following the death of the young man, wife went to the police station in Alot