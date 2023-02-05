Madhya Pradesh: Programme organised on Ravidas Maharaj Jayanti in Dhar

FP Photo |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): On the auspicious occasion of Saint Shri Ravidas Maharaj Jayanti, a programme was organised in the presence of BJP senior leader Dr Sharad Vijayvargiya, Kanhaiyalal Yadav, BJP mandal president Vipin Rathore, BJP district media in-charge Sanjay Sharma and Morcha district president Poonamchand Fakira. Aarti was performed in the presence of BJP officials. Rajesh Dabi, general secretary of the BJP mandal, coordinated the event. According to BJP leader Kanhaiyalal Yadav, Saint Ravidas worked against societal problems such as separation and connected people with unity and religion.

Saint Ravidas Maharaj learned a great deal as a child in the company of sages and saints. Dr Sharad Vijayvargiya said that people who came in contact with Saint Ravidas were very pleased with him because of his punctuality and sweet behaviour. From the very beginning Saint Ravidas Maharaj was very charitable and kind and it had become his nature to help others. He used to get special pleasure in helping the sages. BJP senior leader Kanhaiyalal Yadav and others also addressed the occasion.

