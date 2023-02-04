Madhya Pradesh: DEC’s dictatorial order haunting thousands of teachers in Dhar

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Following the orders of the chief executive officer (CEO), assistant district project director, District Education Centre (DEC) Dhar, over 7k (precisely 7666) primary school teachers in Dhar district are on the verge of losing their January month’s salary.

The CEO-cum-district project co-ordinator, District Education Centre (Comprehensive Education Campaign) Dhar, recently issued orders to 13 block education officers, over 100 sankul principals and 13 development block resource co-ordinators, instructing them to withhold January month’s salary of 7666 primary teachers in Dhar district until they purchase a tablet worth Rs 10k.

Previously, Dhanraj Raju SK, director of the State Education Centre, Bhopal, stated in a letter dated November 23, 2022, that under the Teacher's Resource Package in the action plan 2022-2023 of the overall education campaign by the Government of India, 1,72,956 primary teachers in Madhya Pradesh had prepared the subject matter in various ways. A budget allocation of Rs 10k per teacher has been made for the purchase of tablets for online teaching, training and other purposes obtained from the digital portal.

Dhanraju's letter directed all district collectors in the state to complete the process of purchasing these tablets by December 15, 2022.

However, as the primary teachers did not receive the required amount, the process will not be completed until the first week of February.

The salary is due for the month of January, 2023. The dictatorial order has enraged thousands of teachers in the district.

On condition of anonymity, hundreds of teachers stated that they are prepared to purchase tablets in accordance with government orders, but they are yet to receive Rs 10k required to purchase the tablet.

Teachers accused the department's order of being dictatorial, claiming that withholding salary for the month of January in the event of not purchasing the tablet is dictatorial as well as violation of human rights.

