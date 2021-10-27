Madhya Pradesh: Programme on obtaining Geographical Indication for Potato and leather toys on Wednesday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Federation of India Exporters Organisation (FIEO) is organising an export promotion training programme for potato and leather toys products on Wednesday. Paricipants will also be informed of the ways to obtain Geographical Indication (GI).

FIEO MP Chapter, is organising an event under the umbrella of ‘Districts as Export Hubs-Export Promotion Training Programme under Geographical Indication (GI)'.

As per the Geographical Indication, potato & leather toys and art pieces have been identified in the list of One District One Product (ODOP) from the district. In view of the above, the interactive session is being organised to discuss with the member exporters of the city and nearby places, regarding leveraging the potential of exports from the district and to educate them regarding the support and incentives available to the exporters from the Government.

Senior officials of DGFT, ECGC Ltd. MSME DI etc. will make presentations o­n the subject and interact with participants.

