Madhya Pradesh: Probe into use of animals for political campaigning

Indore: Following the complaint of animal activists, Indore collector Manish Singh ordered a probe in the use of animals for political promotions on Tuesday.

Animal activist and state coordinator of MP Police Centre against Animal Cruelty Priyanshu Jain had complained to CEO election commission, DGP police MP, IGP police MP, DM Indore, DIG Indore and TI Sanwer. Further, animal activists launched a social media protest against the same.

“We reported repeated use of animals like bullock carts in election rallies, painting horses and bulls for their promotions, which is wrong and against the law,” Priyanshu said. She added that use of animals is an offence under Prevention to Cruelty Act 1960 section 11 and Indian Penal Court section 428/429.