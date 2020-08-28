CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan gifts Rs 155 crore development booty to Sanwer

Indore: The Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan laid the foundation stone of 10 development works costing Rs. 155 crore for Sanwer on Friday, where bypolls are round the corner. CM Chouhan will perform Bhumi Pujan for Narmada Water Scheme of Sanwer at the cost of Rs. 2400 crORE next month.

Addressing the program, Chief Minister Chouhan said that the pace of development will not be allowed to stop in Sanwer.

This process of development will continue uninterrupted. A new chapter of prosperity will be scripted by bringing Narmada water in the Tehsil town. He said that this government has been formed for development and public welfare. This government is a government of the people and the farmers. There will be no shortage of funds for development in Sanwer.

He said that the state government is also sensitive to the interests of farmers. All farmers are being insured by August 31. At present, farmers whose crops have been damaged will be fully compensated. Chouhan said that Scheme-165 has been exempted from Indore Development Authority.