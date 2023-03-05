Madhya Pradesh: Prize distribution ceremony held at Youth Festival-India@2047 in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Youth organisation Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) organized ‘YUVA UTSAV- India @2047’ at Government Post Graduate College, Dhar on Saturday, under the aegis of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, GOI.

As many as 300 youths (between age limit 15-29 years) participated in poetry, painting competition, mobile photography, public speaking contest and various cultural programmes. The event marked the grand celebration of the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence leading up to India@2047.

MP Chattar Singh Darbar who appeared as the chief guest, distributed certificates and cash rewards to winners and encouraged them towards participation in all fields. Isha Piplodia, Mahesh Singadia and Krishna Sendal emerged winners in painting, photography and poetry writing competition and received a cheque of Rs 1,000 as reward money.

As part of Yuva Utsava, demonstration/exhibitions stalls of various departments such as women and child development, sports and youth welfare, district blood bank department, Women One Stop Centre, Dhar were installed. As India is celebrating and commemorating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav- the 75th year of Independence and, a vision of India@2047 is poised to bring India in the league of developed countries.