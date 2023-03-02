Madhya Pradesh: 15 people including 6 children and 3 women injured as car rams into pickup vehicle in Dhar

Representative Image |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): At least 15 people were injured when the pickup in which they were travelling met with an accident with a speeding car at Rajgarh town of Dhar district on Thursday. According to police, the incident took place on Tirla bypass along Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway on Wednesday.

As per information, 15 people including 6 children and 3 women were returning from a religious function at the revered Kalita Temple and their vehicle was rammed by a car.

The impact of the collision was so severe that all occupants of the vehicle suffered injuries. On hearing screams, locals called 108 toll-free emergency number for ambulance.

Dr Shiv Kumar Pandey along with his team rescued the victims and took them to the nearest government hospital. The injured include Rajveer, Ameeta, Gomti Bai, Durga Bai, Mamta and Raj. Their condition is stated to be out of danger now.

SHO Jairaj Solanki said that on being informed, police officials rushed for the rescue operation and helped to rush the victims to the hospital. Further investigation is underway.