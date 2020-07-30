Madhya Pradesh: Private and government schools will remain closed till August 31

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a meeting from the hospital through video conferencing on the activities of the Education Department in the state and the actions to be taken in the state in relation to the new education policy. The CM on Thursday announced that private and government schools in Madhya Pradesh will remain closed till 31 August. Order has been issued today in this regard. Instructions have been given to keep the schools and colleges closed in the Central Government's Unlock-3 Guideline. Taking to the micro blogging site, the CM said that earlier there were orders for closure till 30 July. In view of the Corona crisis, educational work is already closed in higher educational institutions, colleges and universities in the state.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan also gave two orders to the Education Department. He has strictly stated that in the Corona crisis, no private school will charge anything other than tuition fees from children. Children who do not pay fees will not be removed from school under any circumstances. The education department has full responsibility for this. Officers will have to monitor private schools and take care of parents in distress.