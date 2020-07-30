Madhya Pradesh: Private and government schools will remain closed till August 31

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a meeting from the hospital through video conferencing on the activities of the Education Department in the state and the actions to be taken in the state in relation to the new education policy. The CM on Thursday announced that private and government schools in Madhya Pradesh will remain closed till 31 August. Order has been issued today in this regard. Instructions have been given to keep the schools and colleges closed in the Central Government's Unlock-3 Guideline. Taking to the micro blogging site, the CM said that earlier there were orders for closure till 30 July. In view of the Corona crisis, educational work is already closed in higher educational institutions, colleges and universities in the state.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan also gave two orders to the Education Department. He has strictly stated that in the Corona crisis, no private school will charge anything other than tuition fees from children. Children who do not pay fees will not be removed from school under any circumstances. The education department has full responsibility for this. Officers will have to monitor private schools and take care of parents in distress.
Shivraj on Thursday in a video conference from hospital, took cognizance of the school activities and new education policy in the state. He described the new education policy announced by the central government as necessary for the future of the country. He said that work will be started soon as per the new education policy in the state. However, in view of the crisis of COVID-19, private schools can only charge tuition fees. Children cannot be removed from school under any circumstances.
In his tweet, CM Shivraj Singh said, "Digital education will begin in the state for pre-primary students, which will be given to them 3 days each week. Digital education will be imparted 5 days a week in classes from 1 to 8 and 6 days a week in High School and Higher Secondary School."
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)