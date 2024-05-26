Madhya Pradesh: Prison Guard Booked For Sexual Exploitation Of Undertrial In Agar | FP Photo

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a case against a prison guard for allegedly sexually exploiting a youth facing trial for raping a minor, an official said on Sunday. As per details, an undertrial prisoner, lodged in the district jail, bravely stepped forward and accused a prison guard of sexual abuse during the visit of the chief judicial magistrate of the correctional facility.

On the basis of the complaint of the victim and the instructions of the court, a case was registered with Kotwali police under the unnatural act (unnatural sex), abuse and criminal intimidation against the prison guard.

Station in-charge Anil Malviya said that an undertrial prisoner lodged in jail since 2022 in the minor rape case gave a written application to the chief judicial magistrate who went to inspect the jail on Saturday.

As per the application, prison guard Rupsingh Jadhav has been accused of taking an undertrial prisoner to another small barrack in the jail and allegedly forcing him to perform a sexual act for the last four months.

He even threatened dire consequences if he revealed it to anyone. He was also forced to commit suicide due to their actions. After the court order, a case has been registered. The investigation is yet to be completed and police have not arrested the prison guard.