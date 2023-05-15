Madhya Pradesh: Principal secy inspects Textile Park under PM MITRA in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Manish Singh, principal secretary of the Industrial Policy and Investment Department accompanied with Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) MD Navneet Mohan Kothari inspected the Textile Park being built under PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) scheme.

Departmental and district administration officials were present during the inspection. The visitors instructed officials concerned for completion of task within the time-limit. The Textile Park is being constructed across 1563 acres in Bhainsola village of Dhar.

They also inspected a new industrial unit to be installed by New Zeal Fashion Wear Private Limited.

Earlier, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed bhoomi pujan of Zeal Rainwear at Chhayan village under Badnawar block on February 10.

The company had set a target to train over 2k local and under-privileged women and connect them with the mainstream of employment by the end of the year. Managing director (MD) of New Zeal Fashion Wear, Deenbandhu Trivedi and representatives were present.

Notably, PM MITRA Park represents a unique model where the government would work to promote investment, innovation, create job opportunities for locals. The Park would offer an opportunity to create an integrated textile value chain right from spinning, weaving, processing at a single location.