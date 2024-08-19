 Madhya Pradesh: Primary Teachers' Hopes Diminish Due To Delayed Promotion In Sardarpur
Divisional deputy commissioner issues contradictory order to cancel ongoing counselling for their promotions.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 11:59 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Primary Teachers' Hopes Diminish Due To Delayed Promotion In Sardarpur | Representative Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The process of assigning higher posts to primary teachers, who have long awaited such promotions, has turned into a contentious issue following a recent order from tribal affairs department deputy commissioner, Indore. Interestingly, on August 13, 2024, public education commissioner K K Dwivedi instructed all district education officers and collectors to complete the process of granting secondary teacher posts to primary teachers by August 20.

However, just days later, tribal affairs department divisional deputy commissioner Brajesh Pandey, issued a contradictory order to cancel ongoing counselling for these promotions, which had already begun in some blocks of the division.

The cancellation order, which surfaced on social media on August 16, has left many teachers feeling frustrated and confused. Primary teachers, who participated in the counselling process on August 14, expressed their dismay at the abrupt halt to what they viewed as a long-awaited opportunity for advancement.

Out of 37 primary teachers, 33 had already filled out options for higher post charges, only to have their hopes dashed by the deputy commissioner's unexpected decision. Assistant commissioner of the tribal affairs department, Brajkant Shukla, said that he had not received any formal notification regarding the cancellation.

Block education officer Sunil Kumar Ostwal said that the counselling had been completed on August 14 and he noted that the teachers are prepared to take legal action if their promotions are not reinstated soon. Azad Adhyapak Shikshak Sangh block president Anokhilal Chaudhary said that many primary teachers, some with up to 26 years of service, are still waiting for their rightful promotions.

