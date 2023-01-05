Madhya Pradesh: Presidents of Guyana & Suriname to visit SEZ park in Pithampur

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Presidents of Guyana & Suriname to visit SEZ park in Pithampur

Panama’s foreign minister too will be among the visitors

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, January 05, 2023, 11:16 PM IST
article-image
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Presidents of Guyana and Suriname along with Panama’s foreign minister will inspect some factories in Pithampur Industrial Area’s SEZ on January 10.

Customs officials on Thursday looked into the arrangements for the same. The traffic system was also reviewed along with security arrangements for the arrival of two Presidents and one Foreign Minister in the industrial area.

City Superintendent of Police Tarunendra Singh Baghel said that tight security, traffic and administrative arrangements would be put in place for foreign guests in the industrial area. Additional Superintendent of Police Devendra Patidar, Sub-Divisional Officer Roshni Patidar and SEZ Commissioner Santosh Kumar were also present during the inspection of preparations.

The foreign visitors will also hold discussions with prominent entrepreneurs during their three-hour stay. In view of Presidents’ visit, special preparations have started in Pithampur. A traffic plan is also being readied.

The municipality is running a special cleanliness campaign in the municipality area.

