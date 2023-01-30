Madhya Pradesh: President confers National Award for Individual Excellence on Avnish in Mhow

FP Photo |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): President Droupadi Murmu conferred National Award for Individual Excellence 2022 on eight-year-old Avnish Tiwari. The award was presented to him under the category 'Shrestha Divyang Bal/Balika'. An athlete in Special Olympics Bharat, Avnish, a class 3 student of Army School in Mhow, has been suffering from Downs syndrome since his birth. The talented boy, who was left at an orphanage by his biological parents, has appeared twice in TedX talk. He was 50% Intellectually Disabled when he was adopted by a single parent Aditya Tiwari.

Avnish started nurturing his passion in sports at the age of 6. He went on the trek to Mount Everest Base Camp at the age of 8. He is a Change Maker, Social Reformer and the Tiger Boy, working on the save Tiger project and has adopted Tiger in Indore Zoo. The World Record 'youngest differently abled child to trek Himalayan kala patthar was achieved by Avnish on April 23. He trekked the Kala Patthar (5644.5 m) with his father to have a close up view of Mt. Everest and spread the awareness for 'rights of special needs children & orphans'.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: JNV Manpur opens admission for class 6th in Mhow

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)