Madhya Pradesh: Preparations for Khelo India going on a war footing in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): All the preparations for the upcoming Khelo India are going on at a war footing. On Tuesday, district collector Kumar Purushottam inspected the access road to Sahastradhara from Kasrawad, the venue for the canoe and slalom event.

Necessary arrangements are being made by the Sports Authority of India to take the participants to Bothu and then to Sahastradhara from Navadatodi village.

Collector Kumar issued the necessary directions to the executive engineer of rural engineering services (RES) Jagdish Panwar and officers of PMGSY. The PMGSY road has been built till Bothu, but the PMGSY has been asked to repair it so that the participants do not face any inconvenience in reaching the competition venue.

Instructions have been given to sprinkle water on the unpaved road on the banks of the Narmada and to press it systematically. The road up to Sahastradhara has been asked to be made motorable within the time limit. Kasrawad SDM Agrim Kumar, SDOP Manohar Gawli, PWD executive engineer Vijay Singh Panwar and officers of PMGSY and RES were present.

Sahastradhara sports area will host the canoe slalom competition for two days on February 6 and 7.

Collector Kumar reached the MP Tourism hotel located at Maheshwar by boat and observed the construction works being done. He had a meeting with SDM, sports officer Pavi Dubey, PWD officials, police and the assistant director of Sports Authority here.

