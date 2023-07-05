Madhya Pradesh: Power Fluctuation ‘Runs Out’ Household Gadgets

FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Several households lost valuable electronic appliances and gadgets due to power fluctuations caused by an overloaded transformer in Fulgavdi village in Sardarpur on Tuesday. Appliances such as television, set-top boxes (STB), audio systems, mixer-grinders, refrigerators, washing machines, computers and others were damaged as a sudden high-voltage current flowed across the supply lines to residential and commercial establishments in the area.

Many such incidents were recorded in the area due to voltage fluctuation caused by the transformer established near Ambika Mata Temple in the village. The transformer got overloaded with domestic and commercial power connections. It was damaged many times in the past after three years of its installation. Ramkishan Verma, who lives near the temple, said his household appliances were destroyed due to fickle voltage which cost him a loss of Rs 30k to Rs 40k.

A similar condition was faced by other residents including Jhamklal Maru, Gopal Sawlecha, Kamlesh Maru, Vardi Chand Bamnia, Malti Chauhan and others. They have raised many complaints regarding the transformer to the electricity department, but were ignored. They have expressed fear of danger caused by power fluctuation.

