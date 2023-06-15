Free Press Impact: Highway Of Death In Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Taking cognizance of repeated mishaps on 45-kilometre-long patch of Indore – Ahmedabad National Highway No 59 (or NH-59), authorities have initiated preventive measures.

The work to repair speed breaker at Bhopawar four-lane intersection is underway. On the night of April 18, three persons, including a councillor of Sardarpur municipal council, were killed after their car crashed into multi-axel truck.

Free Press has repeatedly highlighted loopholes on NH-59 between Magod and Machiliyaghat as main cause of road accidents. Following 16 deaths in six major accidents in last two months, Free Press on June 13 had questioned highway authorities’s failure to rectify the loopholes.

The news caught local administration’s attention. From Thursday, administration started correcting the speed breaker on the NH-59. Authorities painted the speed breaker with white colour and placed radium indicators on both the sides to alert divers about the speed breaker.

Read Also Indore: Four MBBS Students Debarred From Exams For One Year