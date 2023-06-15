 Free Press Impact: Highway Of Death In Sardarpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreFree Press Impact: Highway Of Death In Sardarpur

Free Press Impact: Highway Of Death In Sardarpur

Work on speed breaker begins at Bhopawar four-lane intersection

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 09:14 PM IST
article-image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Taking cognizance of repeated mishaps on 45-kilometre-long patch of Indore – Ahmedabad National Highway No 59 (or NH-59), authorities have initiated preventive measures.

The work to repair speed breaker at Bhopawar four-lane intersection is underway. On the night of April 18, three persons, including a councillor of Sardarpur municipal council, were killed after their car crashed into multi-axel truck.

Free Press has repeatedly highlighted loopholes on NH-59 between Magod and Machiliyaghat as main cause of road accidents. Following 16 deaths in six major accidents in last two months, Free Press on June 13 had questioned highway authorities’s failure to rectify the loopholes.

The news caught local administration’s attention. From Thursday, administration started correcting the speed breaker on the NH-59. Authorities painted the speed breaker with white colour and placed radium indicators on both the sides to alert divers about the speed breaker.

Read Also
Indore: Four MBBS Students Debarred  From Exams For One Year
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Two Minor Sisters Commit Suicide, Third Finds Their Bodies In Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Two Minor Sisters Commit Suicide, Third Finds Their Bodies In Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Rs 9.5 Lakh Stolen From Car In Badnawar

Madhya Pradesh: Rs 9.5 Lakh Stolen From Car In Badnawar

Madhya Pradesh: Manawar MLA Loses Cool As Farmers Remind Him Of His Promise

Madhya Pradesh: Manawar MLA Loses Cool As Farmers Remind Him Of His Promise

Madhya Pradesh: Power Distribution Capacity Of Shajapur To Increase By 40 MVA

Madhya Pradesh: Power Distribution Capacity Of Shajapur To Increase By 40 MVA

Madhya Pradesh: Males Pledge To Eradicate Crime Against Women In Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: Males Pledge To Eradicate Crime Against Women In Sendhwa