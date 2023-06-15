Madhya Pradesh: Power Distribution Capacity Of Shajapur To Increase By 40 MVA

Representative Image

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Region Electricity Distribution Company (Indore), managing director (MD) Amit Tomar visited Shajapur on Wednesday.

He inspected construction of new power grids 33/11 KV underway at Kheda Pahar and Chauslakulmi. As part of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), new power grids are being set up to increase power distribution capacity by 40 Mega Volt Amp (MVA). Tomar also directed power officers to work sincerely for consumer services, supply and revenue collection. Tomar has directed superintendent engineer to get the grid work completed in time ensuring quality.

New grids of 5 MVA each are being prepared in Kheda Pahar, Chausala Kulmi, Malikhedi, Kanadia, Bhaisaigadha, Mohammad Kheda, Kamaliya, Bhilkhedi under Shajapur and Shujalpur division. About Rs17.80 crore would be spent on these grids.Residents of colonies and existing consumers would benefit by the increase in power distribution capacity. Chief engineer (Ujjain) BL Chauhan, superintending engineer Shajapur Sunil Patel and executive engineer Sandeep Bhayre were present.