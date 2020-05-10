Madhya Pradesh: Power bills payment from MPOnline centres to resume

Electricity bill payment and other online services from MPOnline centres could be resumed shortly as the state government has directed district collectors to allow reopening of the government software provider’s kiosks located outside containment zone.

“People can go and pay their electricity bills from MPOnline centres/kiosks soon as government has asked collectors to let centres reopen. The centres located outside containment areas will be reopened,” said Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company managing director Vikas Narwal.

He and MD of Central Discom had informed the government that bill recovery had been hit due to closure of MPOnline kiosks. The duo had claimed that nearly 45 per cent consumers pay bill from MPOnline kiosks but the same could not be done as centres were closed following lockdown due to coronavirus scare.

The government was also informed that the Discom services would get affected due to low collection of revenue which will ultimately hit consumers.

Moved by this information, the government directed collectors to release orders for reopening of MPOnline kiosks outside containment zones.