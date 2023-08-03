 Madhya Pradesh: Potholed Road Risks Lives Of Drivers In Pithampur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Potholed Road Risks Lives Of Drivers In Pithampur

Madhya Pradesh: Potholed Road Risks Lives Of Drivers In Pithampur

Due to these, traffic bottleneck due to breakdown of vehicles is a regular affair.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 02:25 AM IST
article-image
FPJ

Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): Due to large potholes on the main road of Pithampur industrial area during the rainy season, heavy and small vehicles are meeting with accidents while trying to avoid them. Due to these, traffic bottleneck due to breakdown of vehicles is a regular affair. Vehicles are meeting with accidents also. What is more pathetic is that though toll is collected from vehicles near Mandlavada by a private company, they do not bother to repair the road. The road has become vulnerable for two-wheeler drivers also.

Read Also
Lupin Receives EIR From U.S. FDA For Its Pithampur Unit-2 Manufacturing Facility
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Nat’l Official Language Conference Held

Madhya Pradesh: Nat’l Official Language Conference Held

Madhya Pradesh: Heart & Respiratory Rate Measurement Touches New Heights

Madhya Pradesh: Heart & Respiratory Rate Measurement Touches New Heights

Madhya Pradesh: SC Lawyer Addresses Seminar On UCC

Madhya Pradesh: SC Lawyer Addresses Seminar On UCC

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Mobilise Yourself To Ensure BJP’s Victory’

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Mobilise Yourself To Ensure BJP’s Victory’

Madhya Pradesh: Potholed Road Risks Lives Of Drivers In Pithampur

Madhya Pradesh: Potholed Road Risks Lives Of Drivers In Pithampur