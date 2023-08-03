Madhya Pradesh: Potholed Road Risks Lives Of Drivers In Pithampur

FPJ

Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): Due to large potholes on the main road of Pithampur industrial area during the rainy season, heavy and small vehicles are meeting with accidents while trying to avoid them. Due to these, traffic bottleneck due to breakdown of vehicles is a regular affair. Vehicles are meeting with accidents also. What is more pathetic is that though toll is collected from vehicles near Mandlavada by a private company, they do not bother to repair the road. The road has become vulnerable for two-wheeler drivers also.