Madhya Pradesh: POST-COVID PANDEMIC, Rise of 20% patients with some kind of mental issue

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two waves of Covid-19 have not only affected the lungs and other organs of the patients’ bodies but also its powerhouse, ‘The Brain’. “Not only those infected by Covid-19, but also other people were badly affected in terms of mental health. Surprisingly, the number of people suffering from any type of mental disorder—including anxiety, stress and depression—has been increased by 20 per cent following the second wave of Covid-19,” regional director (health) and psychiatrist Dr Ashok Dagaria said.

Dr Dagaria said people might be suffering from some kind of depression and the cases were increasing. Uncertainty, fear of the disease, economical conditions and change in routine are some of the major reasons, but the main problem is acknowledging the disease.

Meanwhile, HoD (Psychiatry) of MGM Medical College Dr VS Pal told the media that the number of patients had increased in MY Hospital’s OPD, as well as in the clinics of private hospitals.

“People are losing interest in the activities they used to enjoy once and have a decreased ability to feel pleasure. It’s a major symptom of depression and should be checked. Frequent mood swings, frustration and irritation in anyone—children, youngsters, or the elderly—should be checked by the family members and immediate action should be taken,” Dr Pal said.

Chairman of Chanda Social Service Organisation Dr Ramghulam Razdan said that the effects of the second wave of Covid-19 on the mental health of people was much higher compared to those of the first wave. About 70 per cent of the total population has significant stress, while 30 per cent have anxiety and 25 per cent of them have depression.

“The reason for this is economical breakdown, loss of any loved one and fear of being infected,” Dr Razdan said, adding, “We’re also seeing some patients who are medically and physically fit but have a fear psychosis that they might get afflicted by the infection.”

Ways to beat the blues

Regular exercise keeps you physically and mentally fit.

Bond of sharing: Always discuss happy and sad moments with loved ones.

Talk to you doctor: Follow treatment.

Meditation helps in focusing on positivity.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 02:15 AM IST