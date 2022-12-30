Madhya Pradesh: Porwal community to boycott local body polls in Kukshi

Representative Image

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Dasha Vaishnav Porwal community have decided to boycott the upcoming municipal polls as a mark of protest against the inaction of authorities in meeting their demands.

The decision was taken at a meeting convened by the Porwal Community general committee held at Porwal Dharmashala on Wednesday night to discuss the problems faced by the members despite representations submitted on many occasions. The meeting was chaired by president Utsavlal Gupta.

Sushila Devi, a widow (community member) has been running from pillar to post in the municipal office to get property registration work. Time and again the problem has been highlighted by the community but the authorities have turned a blind eye to the widow’s issues.

Now the members have unanimously decided to teach elected representatives a fitting lesson and hence decided to boycott forthcoming elections. The community is among the major communities in town with a large number of voters.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Patwari commits suicide in Kukshi