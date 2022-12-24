Madhya Pradesh: Patwari commits suicide in Kukshi

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 08:58 PM IST
Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a 31-year-old patwari posted at the revenue department, Kukshi committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan of his room on Friday night. No suicide note was recovered from the scene.

As per details, the deceased has been identified as Bhim Singh (31), posted as patwari in Rozagirwanya village falls under Kukshi town for the past four years. The family came to know about his extreme step on Friday night. 

When even after persistent knocking at his room’s door, he did not respond, his wife Anita Baghel called the neighbours, who broke open the door only to find him hanging from the ceiling fan. They immediately informed the local police. Police brought down the body, and taken to a health centre, but he was declared brought dead by doctors. The body was sent for autopsy. 

The patwari used to live in a rented house with his wife and daughter, while the rest of the family lives in Manawar town. On being informed, family members rushed to the village in the wee hours. Tehsildar GS Davar and other revenue department staff also reached there and consoled the family members.  

TI Brajesh Kumar Malviya said police have started an investigation.  

