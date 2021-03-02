Madhya Pradesh: Political tussle over the medical college in Neemuch, BJP's MLA, Cabinet minister lock horns over location

Neemuch: Tussle has erupted over the location of Medical College in Neemuch soon after the state finance minister Jagdish Deora announced that nine medical colleges, one each, will be opened in: Sheopur, Rajgarh, Mandla, Singrauli, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Seoni.

Recently, Neemuch MLA Dilip Singh Parihar during his address in the state Assembly levelled allegations that both political and land mafia are actively trying that Neemuch Medical College is shifted to Jawad.

Parihar made this allegation without naming anyone, but his statement brought political tussle between him and Jawad MLA and cabinet minister Om Prakash Saklecha to fore.

Pariharís statement has now become the talk of the town. The members of Neemuch Jagran Manch who mobilised a mass movement for the Medical College at Neemuch said that political tussle is spoiling the efforts of the manch.

Manch members claimed that as per the rules, the Medical College is established near district hospital, but it seems the location this time will be determined politically.