Madhya Pradesh: Political tussle over the medical college in Neemuch, BJP's MLA, Cabinet minister lock horns over location

Neemuch: Tussle has erupted over the location of Medical College in Neemuch soon after the state finance minister Jagdish Deora announced that nine medical colleges, one each, will be opened in: Sheopur, Rajgarh, Mandla, Singrauli, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Seoni.
Recently, Neemuch MLA Dilip Singh Parihar during his address in the state Assembly levelled allegations that both political and land mafia are actively trying that Neemuch Medical College is shifted to Jawad.
Parihar made this allegation without naming anyone, but his statement brought political tussle between him and Jawad MLA and cabinet minister Om Prakash Saklecha to fore.
Pariharís statement has now become the talk of the town. The members of Neemuch Jagran Manch who mobilised a mass movement for the Medical College at Neemuch said that political tussle is spoiling the efforts of the manch.
Manch members claimed that as per the rules, the Medical College is established near district hospital, but it seems the location this time will be determined politically.
They added that the Medical College was approved in December 2019 and the Centre has also the first installment of Rs 30 crore at the beginning of 2020 itself. Now even as the construction is expected to start before Diwali 2020 the recent developments seems to be spoiling the whole show, Manch members added.
Pankaj Srivastava of Neemuch Jagran Manch said Medical College is a reward for hard work of the locals. Public representatives must now cooperate with each other keeping political disputes aside.
When contacted cabinet minister Saklecha said that initially medical college was proposed near the airstrip in Neemuch, but Iím did not agreed for the same and matter was over.
On Pariharís statement in Assembly, Saklecha said that the MLA is still immature and he has himself made it clear that his role has been questioned in the statement given in the Assembly.
On the other hand, Parihar told media persons that what I have said in the Assembly is recorded and if land mafias attempt to change the location then I will have to address them as land mafia. I have not named Saklecha in any of my statements pertaining to the issue, he added.
