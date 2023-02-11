Madhya Pradesh: Police yet to record deceased's wife's statement or recover victim's mobile phone in suicide case of urea loot incident complainant

Representative Image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Even four days after the suicide of Bhagatram Yadu, the main complainant in the urea loot case, local police were unable to determine the reason for his extreme step.

According to the sources, police are yet to recover the mobile phone of Bhagatram and record his wife’s statement as the direction of the investigation will be decided only after recording the statements of his wife and recovery of the mobile phone.

Bhagatram was found hanging by the neck at the warehouse office on February 7. He was the main complainant in the urea loot incident reported at the same warehouse on November 10. Based on his complaint, police booked MLA Manoj Chawla, Congress leader Yogendra Singh Jadaun, and others in the crime.

People close to Bhagatram informed that on February 6 at 5 pm, he went to the warehouse office and the next morning he was found hanging by the neck there.

In the preliminary investigation, it seems to be a case of suicide, but Congress leaders have accused that he hanged himself under the pressure of testimony. Since the incident, the Congress has been attacking the BJP government and the police administration in the state, but according to sources, the entire case might witness some shocking facts.

Right now the police is not ready to speak anything openly in the matter about where is the mobile, whose statements have been taken so far or in which direction the investigation is going on.

