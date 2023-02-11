Madhya Pradesh: Industrial minister lays foundation stone of CM rise school in Badnawar | FP Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the CM Rise Scheme, state minister of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon laid the foundation stone for a CM Rise school in Badnawar, Dhar district, on Saturday.

The event began with the chief guest bowing to Goddess Saraswati. Dattigaon stated during his speech at the event that CM Rise School aims to improve student's learning ability and conceptual understanding. Each student has a fundamental right to a high-quality education, and the state government is committed to providing it.

Students to get world class facilities

The proposed cost of the CM Rise school is Rs 36.2 crore. Students will benefit from digital learning, increased staff capacity, well-equipped laboratories, and extracurricular activities.

CM Rise Schools will have adequate facilities, such as a grand building, a proper laboratory, a library, smart classrooms, a playground, sports equipment, and qualified teachers. Meena-Shekhar Yadav, president of the municipal council, was present, as were Khemraj Patidar and Prahlad Singh Solanki.

