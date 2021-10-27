Madhya Pradesh: Police to do videography during investigation, says High Court

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hearing the anticipatory bail of the accused booked under the Excise Act, Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court said that the time has come for the police to use electronic resources during the investigation so that the accused do not take advantage of any type of loopholes in the investigation.

The police should get the photography done while seizing the illegal liquor and the vehicle in which the illegal liquor was transported. On getting information about making illegal liquor, if prompt action is taken at any place, then also videography should also be done so that the accused cannot take advantage by making any kind of false claims of implication in the case later, the court reportedly noted.

In most of the cases, the accused argue that he was not present at the time of seizure of liquor and that police arrested him from home or any other place. There are also often allegations about the amount of alcohol confiscated. Taking advantage of such excuses, the accused manages to get bail from courts.

The court made such observation while hearing an anticipatory bail application of Prahlad Jat who was booked under the Excise Act in Khargone district. The police had arrested a person named Trilok on a tip-off that he was transporting illegal liquor and possessing illegal pistols. The police had made Prahlad Jat a witness in this case. In Jat's presence, Trilok was arrested and illegal liquor and a pistol was from him. While in custody, Trilok applied to the police that before his arrest Prahlad Jat and others had kidnapped his brother and forcibly kept liquor and a pistol in his car.

On the complaint of Trilok, the police registered a case against Prahlad under the Excise Act. Prahlad submitted an application for anticipatory bail in the High Court through advocate Raghavendra Singh Raghuvanshi to avoid arrest.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 02:13 AM IST